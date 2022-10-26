Last week’s episode of Andor ended with Cassian being sentenced by the Empire due to false charges. While the outlaw is imprisoned under an alias, Luthen Rael gives Vel the order to take him out. For her part, Mon Mothma is desperately finding ways to fight while maintaining her cover as a senator. This week, though, the stakes are raised as the seeds of rebellion are slowly growing. Learn what truly went down in this Andor episode 8 ending explained.

Andor episode 8 ending explained

This week’s episode starts with Cassian Andor being transported to his assigned prison facility. The scene then shifts to Syril Karn at his new job in the Bureau of Standards and two Imperial officers asking for him. She is then interrogated by Dedra Meero about his involvement in Ferrix and his effort to find Andor. Syril asks her for the previous incident report so he can help find the outlaw.

Shortly after, Dedra presents an Imperial Starpath Unit stolen by Andor in Morlana. She comes to the conclusion that this is part of a rebel movement within the system and requests funding and support to crush them. She specifies that Andor is the main target and finding him is of utmost importance.

Cassian and his fellow prisoners arrive in Narkina 5 and get assigned as a worker in the Imperial factory facility there. The warden tells them what’s going to happen as they fulfill their respective sentences. Back in the Imperial Security Bureau, Syril recounts his experience in Morlana and corrects the report Dedra gave to him. After requesting to be part of the hunt for Andor, Dedra warns him not to file any more reports or he’ll face the consequences.

After Cassian is oriented to the basic details, he is introduced to Kino Loy, a local manager handling all of his fellow inmates at their assigned level. Cassian introduces himself as Keef Kirgo and is shown the work he will do while in Narkina 5. He is assigned to a table and learns that there is a quota to be maintained at their level. Due to the unacceptable number of items they have produced, Andor’s level is given a short time to finish as many assignments as possible. Those who fall short will be disciplined, Cassian finds out.

Back in Coruscant, Mon Mothma is talking to her husband as Tay Kolma arrives. He informs the senator alone that there is trouble in gathering funds for what the senator needs. Meanwhile, she learns from others in the party that the Emperor is going to pass more laws that allow prosecution without any limit.

After the given time, Andor and the others at his level are all lined up and waiting for the results. As they are waiting, he spots an inmate talking to someone from afar using sign language. They then proceed to their respective cells to spend the night. Andor’s fellow inmates ask him about the Public Order Decree and learn that he knows nothing about it. Kino stops them from conversing to prevent any trouble from Imperial forces. Meanwhile, Mon Mothma learns that Tay has left. This leaves her husband wondering if there’s something wrong with the senator.

The following morning, Cassian and the others at his table start their work in order to reach the quota. Kino threatens their table to help them increase their productivity.

In Morlana, Bix Caleen visits Maarva Andor in her home. She finds out that Cassian’s adoptive mother is injured after suffering a fall. Bix learns that the old lady has been finding ways to fight Stormtroopers assigned to their area. While Bix is speaking to her superior about Cassian, they are being monitored by Vel and Cinta. They agree to split up to increase their chances of finding Andor. Meanwhile, Bix asks her co-worker for access to a communication line to send a message to Cassian.

Unbeknownst to her, the line itself is tapped with Kleya being alerted to it. She tells Luthen that Bix is trying to contact Andor and suggests that they shut the line down. After an argument, Luthen relents and allows Kleya to shut the line Bix is using. Shortly after, Luthen leaves for Segra Milo.

The following day, Bix discovered that a fellow worker was arrested without doing anything wrong. She is then discovered by an Imperial officer who has been looking for her and a chase ensues.

In Segra Milo, Luthen meets with Saw Gerrera. He promises to give him new weapons if he agrees to talk to Anto Kreegyr, another rebel, and coordinate with him to attack the Empire. Gerrera says no because Kreegyr is a Separatist who holds different ideals from his own.

After giving a good chase, Bix is apprehended by Imperial forces. Dedra speaks to Bix and intends to torture her for any information about Andor.

What just happened? An Andor episode 8 recap

In this Andor episode 8 recap, we see different perspectives dealing with the aftermath of the Aldhani attack. First, we learn what happened to Cassian and the kind of imprisonment he is enduring in Narkina 5. Viewers also see how Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael are devising ways to fight the Empire with the former trying to gather funds while the latter speaks to Saw Gerrera about attacking their enemy head-on.

Finally, we see Bix worry about Cassian and try to contact her friend. This places her on a collision course with Dedra Meero as the Imperial officer found a connection between Bix and Andor. It’s expected that these different storylines will somehow converge in the following weeks as their interests will collide with one another soon enough.