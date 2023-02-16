The Los Angeles Angels are closing in on a deal with left-handed reliever Matt Moore, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Moore spent the 2022 season with the Rangers and was strong in relief, posting a 1.95 ERA and holding opponents to a .564 OPS in 74 innings.

Moore joins a large group of additions for the Angels, who added pitchers Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez, infielders Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury, and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Brett Phillips.

Matt Moore has been in the major leagues since 2011, and spent much of that time as a starting pitcher, but struggled in that role after he got Tommy John surgery in 2014. He started with the Tampa Bay Rays, then was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2016. He stayed with the Giants through 2017, then moved to the Rangers in 2018 for his first stint with the team. He spent the 2019 season with the Detroit Tigers, but only threw 10 innings. He sat out the 2020 season, then spent the next two season with the Philadelphia Phillies and Rangers.

The Angels are trying to supplement their superstars in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani by surrounding them with solid players. The roster has failed in recent years because it was very top-heavy.

Tyler Anderson is the headliner of the offseason, and is expected to be a key member of the Angels rotation behind Shohei Ohtani. Gio Urshela, Brandon Drury and Hunter Renfroe have all been solid offensive players in recent years, and the Angels hope they lengthen the lineup behind Ohtani and Mike Trout.

With the signing of Moore, the Angels are hoping to strengthen a bullpen that finished the 2022 season with the 18th-best ERA in the majors.