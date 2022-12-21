By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Brandon Drury is staying in California, but it won’t be with the San Diego Padres. Drury and the Los Angeles Angelshave agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract that will see him team up with Shohei Ohtani, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical. Drury, 30, enjoyed a standout season with the Cincinnati Reds and the Padres. The Grants Pass, Oregon native revived his career in 2022, posting a career-best .813 OPS with 28 home runs, 87 RBI, and 87 runs scored.

The versatile Drury spent time at every infield position except for catcher, while also spending time in right field in 2022. He was traded from the Reds to the Padres back in August as part of a deadline selling spree by Cincinnati.

While Brandon Drury’s performance slipped a bit in San Diego, he still helped the club make it to the National League Championship Series, where they were eventually bested by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Now, Drury will join an Angels lineup that features three-time American league MVP Mike Trout, one-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, as well as key secondary players, such as Luis Rengifo, Hunter Renfroe and Gio Urshela.

The Angels raced out of the gate last year, looking like a team destined to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

But the club sputtered, eventually resulting in the firing of manager Joe Maddon. With interim manager Phil Nevin returning for the 2023 season, the Angels will look to attempt to get into the playoffs for Trout and company.

They just got closer to that quest with the addition of Brandon Drury.