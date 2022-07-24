Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will not be coming off the injured list when he’s eligible on Monday because of a troublesome issue. Trout hasn’t played since July 12 because of left rib cage inflammation. The star got a cortisone injection in his back on Thursday.

Per ESPN, Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters Saturday that “the injection was done into the joint where the rib meets up with the spine,” which is “a difficult area to get to” and some time is needed for the shot to have the desired effect. This issue has been nagging Trout since the start of July.

Mike Trout missed out on All-Star festivities because of the injury. The Angels will surely be extra careful with their star player as they continue to stumble along this season. Los Angeles is already well out of the Wild Card race with a record of 39-55 after a fifth straight loss on Saturday, dropping them 11 games back.

Trout is having another terrific season, slashing .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs and 51 RBI. While those slash numbers aren’t quite as good as usual for him, they’re still darn good. Unfortunately, injuries are taking their toll for a second straight campaign. The 30-year-old appeared in just 36 games last season, and he has missed 15 games so far in 2022.

After such a promising start to the 2022 season, it has become yet another disaster for the Angels. The inability to field a competitive team around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani is extremely frustrating, with these injuries just the cherry on top.