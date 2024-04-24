Craig Kimbrel struck out Mike Trout looking with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Monday night.
After the game, Angels manager Ron Washington wasn't happy with Trout's last at-bat, per Sam Blum of The Athletic:
“Ron Washington on Mike Trout's final at bat: ‘Bases loaded, got an opportunity to at least tie it. Just got to swing the bat.' Trout: ‘You want to put the ball in play obviously. The past week or two, I've been off and on at the plate. No excuses, I've got to come through.'”
Oddly, Trout didn't just strike out looking – he never swung the bat a single time with the game on the line in the Angels' loss:
“I think in the past week or two I’ve been off and on at the plate, feeling wise, as opposed to what I was at the beginning of the season,” Trout said per Ron Gutterman of Angels Nation. “Just trying to find some things. But no excuse. I gotta come through.”
Mike Trout leading the offense
After dealing with injuries over recent seasons, Trout appears to be having somewhat of a resurgence in 2024.
Trout has connected on nine home runs this season, with 15 runs scored and 12 RBIs. Those are impressive power numbers for any hitter, even one of Trout's stature. Unfortunately, the Angels slugger has tailed off considerably in terms of average. Trout is hitting just .236 on the season with a .327 on-base percentage.
The Angels don't really have much offense outside of Trout, so they need him to produce consistently if they're going to be able to play competitive baseball.
In their last five games, they are averaging 1.8 runs per game, had an 18-inning scoreless stretch and are 0-5. Trout has been at the forefront of these struggles, despite his solid power numbers.
Will the Angels losing ways continue?
The Angels have lost five straight games headed into their Tuesday night matchup against the Orioles. The team wasn't expected to contend for the American League West after losing Shohei Ohtani, but Los Angeles needs to generate more offense if they want to be competitive on a nightly basis.
Manager Ron Washington decided to tinker with the lineup, having Trout hit leadoff for the first time since 2020 on Tuesday night.
The move paid off immediately, as Trout connected on a leadoff blast in the first inning to give the Angels an early lead. It was the sixth career leadoff homer for Trout but his first since Sept. 12, 2012, at Texas. And it was also his ninth homer of the year, which is tied for the Major League lead with the Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna.
Hopefully, moving Trout to the top of the order can trigger some offense and get the Angels back in the win column.