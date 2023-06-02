The Los Angeles Angels will continue their four-game series with the Houston Astros on Friday. We are at Minute Maid Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Astros prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Astros defeated the Angels 5-2 in the opener of this four-game series. Now, they hope to tack on another. The Angels got on the board first when Taylor Ward clipped a single to left field to score Jared Walsh. Then, the Astros struck back when Jose Abreu delivered with a sacrifice fly. The Angels retook the lead in the fifth inning when Brandon Drury drilled a monster shot into the train tracks in left field. However, the Astros fought back in the bottom half of the inning when Yainer Diaz clocked a single to center to tie the game. Alex Bregman followed it up with a single under the glove of Gio Urshella to drive in two. Next, Abreu slapped a double to left-center field to make it 5-2.

Ronel Blanco tossed 5 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Then, the bullpen tossed 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball while allowing three hits. Ryan Pressly finished it off for a perfect ninth inning. Unfortunately, Reid Detmers tossed five innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two. He struggled through a third time through the lineup again.

The Angels are eighth in batting average, on-base percentage, and runs. Also, they are fifth in home runs and seventh in slugging percentage. The Astros are 19th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging percentage. Additionally, they are 20th in runs and home runs.

Shohei Ohtani will start for the Angels tonight and comes into today's game with a record of 5-2 with a 2.91 ERA. Significantly, he went six innings in his last outing while allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out 10 in a no decision. Framber Valdez comes into the matchup with a record of 5-4 with a 2.38 ERA. Ultimately, he went six innings in his last start, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five and walking three.

Here are the Angels-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-192)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How To Watch Angels vs. Astros

TV: SNSW

Stream: MLB

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels left 13 runners on base. Therefore, this is something that prevented them from building any kind of offense. The Angels often get into these situations where they build opportunities and then leave runners stranded. Now, they hope to rebound with plenty of weapons.

Mike Trout is hitting .278, 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 36 runs. However, he went 0 for 3 with two walks on Thursday. Ohtani is batting .269 with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 33 runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 5 yesterday. Urshella is hitting .307 with two home runs, 24 RBIs, and 20 runs. Moreover, he went 2 for 4 with a run on Thursday. Hunter Renfroe is batting .248 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 31 runs. Additionally, he went 3 for 5 yesterday. Drury is hitting .245 with nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and 24 runs. Meanwhile, he went 2 for 5 with a double and a home run.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can drive the runners home. Then, they need their bullpen to perform.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros remain loaded on offense. Now, they hope to continue to batter the baseball. Kyle Tucker is batting .267 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and 20 runs. Additionally, he went 3 for 4 yesterday. Yordan Alvarez is hitting .278 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 35 runs. However, he went 0 for 3 yesterday. Jose Altuve is batting .324 with two home runs, six RBIs, and seven runs since returning from injury. Meanwhile, he went 1 for 4 yesterday. Abreu has struggled this season, hitting .211 with one home run, 20 RBIs, and 15 runs. Conversely, he did well yesterday, driving in two.

The Astros will cover the spread if they can get their offense going early. Then, their second-ranked bullpen must continue to perform. Valdez is a great pitcher and hopes to continue his dominance against the Halos.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Angels have struggled in Houston over the years. Yes, Ohtani is on the mound. But the Angels struggle against Valdez. Therefore, expect the Astros to pull away and take down the Angels for the second day in a row.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+158)