Anheuser-Busch responded to Dylan Mulvaney's video about how Bud Light didn't reach out to her after the fallout of the sponsorship. Mulvaney accused Bud Light of never reaching out to her when the hate she received what so terrible. Anheuser-Busch responded, saying they support LGBTQ communities, per TMZ.

The company responded to Dylan Mulvaney after she said in part, “For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all.”

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch says the brand is “committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best – brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers.”

The statement didn't address Mulvaney's claim, and instead used it as a marketing moment to say how they “brew great beer for everyone.”

Mulvaney got personal about how the brand deal affected her life in a video posted on June 29. She spoke about how the sponsorship changed her life.

“I'm bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined and I should've made this video months ago but I didn't,” she continued. “I was scared of more backlash, and I felt personally guilty for what transpired.”

“So I patiently waited for things to get better but surprise, they haven't really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did,” she said.