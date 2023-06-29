Dylan Mulvaney is struggling amid the Bud Light controversy. After the beer company asked the influencer to sponsor them, Mulvaney and Bud Light immediately received backlash from conservative communities. Now Mulvaney is speaking up, per E! News.

Almost three months ago, trans activist Dylan Mulvaney shared a Bud Light sponsored post on social media. There was immediate backlash, and now Mulvaney is speaking to the fallout. From the ad, she’s suffered from transphobia and bullying from conservative groups. While Bud Light has also been under fire, they’re a company and have a slew of people behind them. Mulvaney stands alone.

“I'm bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined and I should've made this video months ago but I didn't,” she continued. “I was scared of more backlash, and I felt personally guilty for what transpired.”

“So I patiently waited for things to get better but surprise, they haven't really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did,” she continued.

This brand deal has affected her personal life as well.

“For months now, I've been scared to leave the house,” she said. “I've been ridiculed in public; I've been followed and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn't wish on anyone. And I'm not telling you this because I want your pity, I'm telling you this because if this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people.”

She added, “For a company to hire a trans person and then to not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want. And the hate doesn't end with me—it has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community. And we're customers, too.”