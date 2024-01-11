Apple TV+ has announced a brand new MLS documentary series event that will chronicle the 2024 season.

Apple TV+ has made a giant announcement on the heels of its NFL documentary series, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. A new series chronicling the 2024 MLS season is coming to the streaming service.

A “panoramic documentary event”

On January 11, Apple TV+ and MLS announced a new documentary series, which is in production now. It's being billed as an eight-part, “panoramic documentary event” that will offer “both dedicated fans and new audiences a definitive, never-before-seen insider's view into the league, while spotlighting all of the biggest moments of the 2024 season.”

It also promises “unprecedented access to players, coaches and teams” as it navigates the season's most “compelling storylines, adrenaline-pumping moments, and captivating personalities” from the 2024 MLS season.

The documentary series will capture everything from the preseason to the 2024 MLS Cup final.

Box to Box Films and the MLS will produce the series for Apple TV+. Executive producers include James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, and Warren Smith. Box to Box films previously did Make or Break for the streaming service as well as Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

This is a part of Apple and the MLS' ongoing partnership. They recently collaborated to launch the MLS Season Pass, which gives fans a chance to catch every match without blackouts. Apple TV+ also has Messi Meets America, a six-part documentary series, coming soon.

Apple TV+ is clearly attempting to get into the sports demographic with their latest efforts. Ted Lasso is one of their biggest properties, and they also announced their upcoming NFL documentary series. The Dynasty will first chronicle the New England Patriots and feature the likes of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft. Brad Pitt's Formula 1 film will also be distributed by the streaming service.

