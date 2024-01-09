The Dynasty: New England Patriots may settle the ultimate Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate.

Apple TV+‘s upcoming documentary series, The Dynasty: New England Patriots, may put an age-old debate to rest. Many Patriots fans debate over who was more vital to their success, Tom Brady or Bill Belichick.

The first trailer for the documentary series has dropped. It features Brady, Belichick, and Robert Kraft as well as other players from the Patriots dynasty. It does appear that the series will attempt to answer the debate of Brady or Belichick.

A bombshell trailer

The Dynasty's trailer begins with the highs. It shows the Patriots' rise to greatness with their various Super Bowl victories.

However, the documentary series also promises to tackle some of the lows of this period. Aaron Hernandez and “Deflategate” are both shown in the trailer.

Later in the trailer, it appears that the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate will be touched on.

“We worked for Bill but we played for Tom,” Danny Amendola said.

“There's things that are done that can't be undone,” Brady says as clips of Jimmy Garoppolo joining the team are shown.

Robert Kraft then weighs in, claiming he was doing his best to “hold it together the best I could.”

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is a 10-part documentary series. It will feature interviews with Kraft, Belichick, and Brady, of course, as well as others including Adam Vinatieri, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Gronkowski, Roger Goodell, Al Michaels, and more.

High-profile fans of the Patriots including Jon Bon Jovi and Bill Burr also participated in the documentary.

“The docuseries is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict and goes deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive,” Apple TV+'s synopsis reads.

Emmy-winning director Matthew Hamachek directs the series. Imagine Documentaries produced it.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots will premiere on February 16 on Apple TV+.