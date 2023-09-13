Argentina comfortably beat Bolivia 3-0 on Tuesday, maintaining their unbeaten start in the South American World Cup qualifiers. During this emphatic win, the World Cup holders were without their icon, Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami ace has been busy since moving to the United States.

Messi wasn't involved in the Tuesday game due to fatigue. The Argentine icon wasn't fit enough to be even involved as a substitute against Bolivia. He scored the only goal in the 1-0 win against Ecuador in the previous game.

The good thing for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is that his country's attack is good enough without him. On Tuesday, he saw Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Nicolas Gonzalez on the scoresheet for Argentina.

Fernandez came close to increasing the goal count with an impressive long-distance strike, but Bolivia's goalkeeper, Guillermo Viscarra, made a remarkable save. Viscarra once again showcased his goalkeeping skills, denying a near-post shot from Julian Alvarez, who took advantage of a defensive lapse.

Argentina broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Alvarez provided a perfectly placed assist to Angel Di Maria. Fernandez expertly tapped in di Maria's low cross. Bolivia faced an even tougher challenge as Roberto Fernandez received a red card for a reckless tackle on Cristian Romero.

Argentina maintained their dominance in the second half, with Alvarez hitting the post in the 70th minute, and Viscarra remained busy, thwarting attempts from Rodrigo De Paul and Di Maria. Fernandez secured the victory with a precise left-footed shot just seven minutes before the final whistle, exploiting the hesitant defending of the home team.