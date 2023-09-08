Lionel Messi is 36 years old and not the same player as he was in his young years at Barcelona. However, the Argentina captain still produces clutch moments for club and country. Messi recently got into the FIFA Ballon d'Or nominees after his historic win at the FIFA World Cup, where he will battle Erling Haaland for the Golden Ball.

However, the most important thing is that Messi seems to be enjoying football whenever he steps onto the pitch. It almost feels like his Argentina colors don't make him suffer anymore because he answered all the critics by winning the World Cup last year. Many suggested that his historic win in Qatar would mean the end of his international career. Although Messi has said that he won't play in another World Cup, he still continues to play for Argentina and produces clutch moments.

LIONEL MESSI FREE KICK GOAL! 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/yAsas0pRTQ — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 8, 2023

In the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, Messi captured all the headlines again. Argentina were heading for a 0-0 draw until the Argentina captain got a free-kick in a dangerous position in the 78th minute. Lautaro Martinez was fouled outside the opposition box, giving Messi a prime opportunity to give the World Cup holders a decisive lead.

With the entire world expecting the net to bulge, Messi didn't disappoint. He expertly dispatched the free-kick in the bottom left corner to leave the Ecuador goalkeeper, Hernan Galindez, stranded. He knew where the Argentina captain was going to put the ball and still couldn't do anything about it. Only the 36-year-old knows how many more moments of magic he has in his locker before this historic career is finally over.