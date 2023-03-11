Tempers were running hot around the Arkansas basketball program Friday night after the Razorbacks suffered a 67-61 loss to Texas A&M in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Head coach Eric Musselman had a difficult time controlling himself and had to be restrained twice during the loss. He stormed off the court after the loss, and an Arkansas staffer trailing him reportedly knocked a phone out of the hands of a student journalist, grabbed it and threw it to the ground.

Jack Weaver of the University of Kentucky independent student newspaper the Kentucky Kernel was on site to report Kentucky’s SEC tournament game. The Wildcats played in the following game and suffered an 80-73 defeat to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Video showed the Arkansas representative knocking the phone out of Weaver’s hand. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek identified support staff member Riley Hall as the individual who knocked the phone out of Weaver’s hands. Yurachek issued an apology on behalf of the Arkansas program, saying Hall’s actions were not appropriate “or reflective of our program.

“Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter’s cellphone from his hand.”

The loss was significant for the Razorbacks, who are hoping to gain an invitation to the NCAA tournament. With their 20-13 record, Musselman and his team will have to wait until Sunday to learn if they are going to gain entry into the tournament.

Texas A&M moved on to the semifinal of the conference tournament, and they were able to dominate Vanderbilt and move into the championship game.