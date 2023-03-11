Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Arkansas Razorbacks found themselves on the receiving end of another brutal loss during the SEC basketball tournament. They weren’t exactly favored to win against Texas A&M, but they held a comfortable lead midway through the game. Instead, Eric Musselman’s team lost to the Aggies, knocking them out of the SEC tournament early. It was a frustrating comeback loss for the Razorbacks. Unfortunately, Musselman and his coaching staff let their emotions get the better of them.

Immediately after the game, Eric Musselman was reportedly seen fuming and cussing, and had to be restrained multiple times. Jack Weaver, a student reporter for the University of Kentucky school paper was filming the scene. Upon seeing this, an assistant coach of the Arkansas basketball team took the reporter’s phone and threw it on the ground. That’s a massive yikes from the team.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament. His assistant then grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground. @KYKernelSports pic.twitter.com/xRiX7O7dAN — Jack Weaver (@jack_weaver_) March 11, 2023

On one hand, it’s easy to see why the Arkansas basketball team was frustrated. At one point, they held a 13-point lead over the Aggies in the SEC basketball tournament. Inexplicably, though, the Razorbacks crumbled towards the end of the game. It was an uncharacteristic showing from a team that went to the Elite Eight last season.

That being said… that is not the way to properly handle a loss. Filming a tantrum was probably bad, but the Arkansas basketball assistant coach didn’t need to throw the student’s phone. There were a thousand better ways to handle that situation, and yet Musselman and his crew chose one of the few methods that made them look bad.

Arkansas still has a significant chance of being selected for the NCAA Tournament. However, they will not be able to get a guaranteed slot by winning the SEC Tournament.