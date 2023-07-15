Arsenal are set to officially confirm the £105m signing of Declan Rice today. The England International completes a record-breaking move from West Ham after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League. He will also be the most expensive player in Arsenal’s history.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the official announcement will happen today. Rice will be unveiled as a new Arsenal player, with some special announcements in plans, which is why the delay occurred.

Rice comes to the Emirates Stadium with huge expectations. He is coming into the team as the missing link to guide the Gunners to the Premier League title. He is expected to play the role occupied by Granit Xhaka for a long time before he left this summer. Moreover, he is also expected to bring leadership qualities to the team.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manchester City initially approached the left-footed midfielder after they let Ilkay Gundogan leave as a free agent. However, Rice’s mind was already on Arsenal as he wanted to build long-term success at the Emirates Stadium. This is the vision given to the West Ham United captain by Mikel Arteta, which allowed Arsenal to beat their rivals in this race.

When the Gunners played Manchester City in April, they were outplayed in almost every category. Arteta believed the midfield presence was the most significant difference between the two teams. Although Arsenal had their best Premier League season in seven years, they lacked leadership and presence. Rice is the player that ticks all the boxes, and he hopes to close the Gunners’ gap on Manchester City next season.