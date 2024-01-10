Arsenal faces Post-Brexit transfer restrictions in their pursuit of Ajax's Jorrel Hato, delaying potential moves until he turns 18.

Arsenal's pursuit of Ajax's rising star, Jorrel Hato, faces a roadblock due to Post-Brexit immigration regulations. Despite keen interest from various European clubs, including potential suitors in Germany and Spain, the 17-year-old defender encounters a transfer hiatus to English clubs until he reaches the age of 18 in March.

Hato's prominence at Ajax, boasting 40 appearances and showcasing versatility in central defense and left-back positions, renders him a coveted asset for Arsenal's potential summer transfer plans. Mikel Arteta, seeking defensive reinforcements, acknowledges Hato's potential impact, aligning with the Gunners' aspirations for a robust defensive setup.

However, while defensive strengthening remains a priority for Arteta, former Arsenal player Mikel Silvestre diverges in strategy. Silvestre contends that the team's shortcomings in attack demand immediate attention, advocating for a potent striker's acquisition in the ongoing January transfer window. Dismissing the prospect of Ivan Toney, Silvestre asserts the necessity of a proven Serie A champion – Victor Osimhen.

Silvestre emphasizes Osimhen's successful transition from Lille to Napoli, highlighting the Nigerian striker's pivotal role in Napoli's Serie A triumph. Drawing parallels between Osimhen's adaptability and potential impact at Arsenal, Silvestre suggests that Osimhen's style could better enhance the Gunners' attacking prowess.

As Arsenal grapples with transfer restrictions and evaluates defensive prospects like Hato against the urgent need for a commanding striker, the intricacies of their transfer strategy come into sharp focus. The contrasting priorities of shoring up the defense with promising talent like Hato and bolstering the attacking line with proven firepower like Osimhen encapsulate the complexities shaping Arsenal's transfer deliberations in the current window.