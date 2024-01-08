Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that the Gunners are unlikely to dip into the transfer market for a new striker in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that the Gunners are unlikely to dip into the transfer market for a new striker in January, despite another setback with Gabriel Jesus being deemed “unrealistic“, reported by GOAL.

The Gunners are currently facing challenges in finding the back of the net, evident in their recent 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round. Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, Arsenal failed to capitalize, raising concerns about their attacking options.

Gabriel Jesus, who has been plagued by injuries, was sidelined for the Liverpool clash, adding to Arteta's woes. With limited options, Eddie Nketiah came off the bench, and Kai Havertz struggled to make a significant impact. When questioned about the possibility of reinforcing the striking department in the January transfer window, Arteta responded to beIN Sports, saying, “At the moment, it does not look realistic. What my job is, and what we have to do, is improve our players and try to get better results with the players we have.”

Arteta also provided an update on Gabriel Jesus, revealing that the Brazilian forward experienced knee pain, prompting a scan to assess the situation. While hoping for a positive outcome, Arteta emphasized the need to avoid taking any risks, particularly given Jesus's previous knee injury that required surgery in the summer of 2023.

As Arsenal grapples with three consecutive defeats and a goal-scoring drought, they are left to focus on Premier League encounters to regain momentum. Their next challenge is against London rivals Crystal Palace on January 20, where Arteta will seek improved performances from his current squad rather than banking on new additions in the winter transfer window. The Gunners aim to bounce back and secure vital points in their pursuit of success in the 2023-24 season.