The Houston Astros are back in the ALCS once again, with Justin Verlander getting the ball in Game 1 on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. As for Game 2 Monday, manager Dusty Baker announced that left-hander Framber Valdez will take the hill.

Via Julia Morales:

“Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALCS, Framber Valdez gets the ball for Game 2.”

This is basically how things went in the ALDS, so it's not a surprise. Valdez last pitched in Game 2 of that series last Sunday, but he didn't do all that well. The southpaw went 4.1 innings, surrendering five earned runs on seven hits while also walking three.

Valdez is up and down at times but overall, he was solid during the regular season. The Dominican posted a 12-11 record and 3.46 ERA, striking out 200 hitters in 198 innings en route to an All-Star appearance. He made three starts against the Rangers in 2023, posting a 4.32 ERA.

This battle of Texas is expected to be very entertaining. Although the Astros have won 9 of the last 13 against the Rangers, Dusty Baker already said they're not taking their state rivals for granted. After all, Bruce Bochy's group just won five games in a row and continues to absolutely rake in the playoffs, batting .282 as a lineup.

When it comes to Valdez, there's reason to believe he'll be a lot better on Monday. He tends to show up in the ALCS, compiling a 1.83 ERA in five starts. This is certainly the time for him to perform, especially if the Astros do lose the opener.

Game 1 is scheduled for 5:15 PM PT Sunday at Minute Maid Park in H-Town.