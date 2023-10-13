For the first time in history, the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers find themselves locked in a postseason battle, marking what looks to be an epic, Texas-sized showdown in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Reflecting on their regular-season encounters, the Astros and the Rangers engaged in a fierce struggle for AL West supremacy all season long. The Rangers impressively held the divisional throne for 159 days, displaying a remarkable turnaround from their 68-win, fourth-place division finish just a season ago. However, the Astros, in a stunning comeback, managed to snatch the crown from their division rivals. In the end, their victory hinged on a tie-breaker, decided by their regular-season head-to-head record, where the Astros bested the Rangers 9-4.

This ALCS holds immense significance for the Astros, a safe haven of sorts if you will, with this year marking their seventh consecutive appearance. Their journey to this point has been marred by doubts and controversies, notably stemming from their 2017 World Series title, tarnished by a sign-stealing scandal. However, the Astros have quieted the doubters and debunked any reservations the critics may have had about them with their postseason dominance. They now stand tall as the one true dynasty of the sport despite many reluctant to give them that honor.

But how can you deny this team? The Astros, now the favorites to win it all, last year's champions, have become a force to be reckoned with, aiming for their fifth World Series appearance since 2017. Their presence in the ALCS is not a mere coincidence but a testament to their consistency, resilience, and undeniable skill. Now all that stands in their way is a familiar Lone Star foe ready to unseat them from their throne. Can the Astros best the Rangers one more time? To further remove themselves from the clutches of controversary and deception of a season long gone now, the Astros need to continue proving the skeptics wrong, thus beating the Rangers. With that said, let's get into the Astros ALCS predictions.

4. Astros' offensive firepower ignites

The Rangers' pitching staff has performed admirably during the postseason, much better than anyone would have imagined, posting a 2.20 ERA. That's in large part due to their impressive starters in Nathan Eovaldi (2-0, 1.32 ERA) and Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 3.27 ERA). But facing the Astros presents a different challenge, although one that's very familiar.

Yordan Alvarez blasted four home runs in the four games in the ALDS, with the Astros team as a whole hitting 10. They scored a total of 20 runs, hitting .261. The Rangers best in Eovaldi and Montgomery posted a 2.83 ERA in three games, but what Texas has to worry about is their suspect bullpen. In their 13 games against the Astros, the Rangers bullpen was blasted for a 7.16 ERA.

This is what Houston is banking on, and how their offense could erupt during this ALCS.

3. Astros pitching comes through against fierce Rangers offense

Before entering the postseason, concerns loomed over the Astros' pitching staff due to injuries to key starters. Despite these worries, their performance against the Twins in a four-game series was notably solid, posting a 3.39 ERA and securing a 3-1 victory. The lone rough outing came from Framber Valdez, who struggled in Game 2 of the ALDS, allowing seven hits, three walks, and five runs in just 4.1 innings pitched. In contrast, pitchers like Justin Verlander and Cristian Javier boasted a flawless 0.00 ERA.

This impressive showing against the Twins sets a positive tone for the Astros as they prepare to face the Rangers, who are undefeated in the 2023 MLB Playoffs, have maintained an impressive .282 batting average while scoring 32 runs, per Fox Sports stats.

2. Jose Abreu's heroics continue in ALCS

During the ALDS, Jose Abreu's heroics were a beacon of hope for the Astros. Abreu's knack for clutch hitting and his invaluable playoff experience will be on full display, making life difficult for the Rangers' pitching staff. In 11 postseason games, he's hit .318 with 14 hits, four home runs and 13 RBIs, per StatMuse. In a series that's bound to be tightly contested, Abreu's consistency and ability to perform in the clutch will be a major asset for the Astros.

1. Astros beat Rangers in seven games

In a series filled that's likely to have twists and turns, this series feels like it could seven games. It's unlikely the Rangers stay undefeated throughout the whole postseason, especially now facing the Astros. Houston has consistently demonstrated their mettle in high-pressure situations. They have the clear advantage with all their postseason experience, which will ultimately drive them to beating the Rangers in seven game, returning to the World Series.