The Astros take on the Rockies in Mexico City! Both of these teams are really struggling to start the year. Both have the same issues with their pitching being as bad as they have been. Our MLB odds series has our Astros-Rockies prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.
The Astros have opened this season struggling. They have a 7-19 record and have lost five straight games and seven out of their last eight games. Despite their early struggles, their offense has been great with a top-10 batting average as a team in the league. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, and Yordan Alvarez have been great for Houston behind the plate. The issue facing Houston is that so far they are getting shelled on the mound and are only in front of the Rockies, Marlins, and White Sox in staff ERA as tied for third to last in the league. Justin Verlander is back from injury, but Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier are both out and the rest of the rotation has struggled so far. The Astros obviously have the talent, but they have a lot to figure out with their pitching because there have been massive issues so far in the early part of the season.
The Rockies are a candidate for the worst team in the MLB. They are 7-19 and don't have much hope this season. Their bats have been middle of the pack this season, while they have the worst pitching staff in the MLB. Michael Toglia, Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle, and Elias Diaz have all been solid for the Rockies behind the plate. Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber have been okay at best for a unit that has really struggled. The Rockies offense can only go so far when their pitching has been as bad as anyone in the MLB and it does not get any easier against the Astros and their offense.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Astros-Rockies Odds
Houston Astros: -1.5 (-154)
Moneyline: -215
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+128)
Moneyline: +180
Over: 16.5 (-110)
Under: 16.5 (-110)
How to Watch Astros vs. Rockies
Time: 6:05 pm ET
TV: MLB Network / Rockies.TV / Space City Network
Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Astros are putting Ronel Blanco on the mound where he has a 2-0 record, a 1.33 ERA, and a 0.85 WHIP. Blanco has been the biggest bright spot in a bad pitching rotation for the Astros. This season so far, he has allowed four runs on 11 hits with 12 walks and 22 strikeouts. In his four appearances for Houston, the Astros are 3-1. In his last start, he pitched 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts in a Houston loss. Blanco has been good but faces a decent challenge in the Rockies offense.
The offense for the Astros has been a huge bright spot so far this season. The Astros are seventh in batting average at .259 after they finished with team batting average of .259 just last season. Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker lead the Astros in almost every important batting category. Altuve leads the team in batting average at .346, in home runs at six, in OBP at .407, and total hits at 37. Tucker then leads in RBI at 17. At least five Astros have hit three or more home runs. This offense has had to carry them this season and that will be no different against the Rockies.
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockies are going with Cal Quantrill to start on the mound. He's started out the year with a 0-2 record, a 4.33 ERA, and a 1.48 WHIP. He has allowed 13 runs on 28 hits with 12 balls and 15 strikeouts. The Rockies are only 1-4 in all of their appearances this season. The Rockies won in his last start against the Mariners, where he threw six innings, allowing zero runs on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts. Last season, he struggled with a 4-7 record, a 5.24 ERA, and a 1.46 WHIP with the Guardians. He has a tough matchup in this game against the Astros and their red-hot offense.
The Rockies' offense has been above average to start the season. They are 13th in team batting average at .246 after finishing last season with a .249 batting average. The offense is led by Michael Toglia and Ryan McMahon. McMahon leads the way in batting average at .330, in RBI at 14, in OBP at .386, and in total hits at 30. Michael Toglia then leads the way in home runs at four. This offense has a tough matchup with Ronel Blanco being the only good pitcher for the Astros.
Final Astros-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The Rockies have really struggled, but so have the Astros. The biggest key in this game is Ronel Blanco when compared to Cal Quantrill. Blanco has been the best pitcher on a bad pitching staff in Houston. Expect the Astros to win easily. Their offense is too good and they should get steady pitching for once.
Final Astros-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-154)