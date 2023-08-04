The Houston Astros will continue their four-game series with the New York Yankees. We are in the Bronx, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Astros-Yankees prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Yankees defeated the Astros 4-3 on Thursday. Now, they look to take a second straight game against the Astros. Things started well for the Yanks as Giancarlo Stanton blasted a two-run bomb to left field in the first inning. Significantly, it was his 16th of the year, and it gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Billy McKinney slugged a solo shot to right field for a home run. Additionally, it was his 12th of the year and gave the Yanks a 3-0 lead.

The Astros got a run back in the second inning. Then, Martin Maldonado clipped a single to left field to trim the lead to 3-2. The sixth inning came, and Kyle Tucker came to the plate. Next, he blasted a solo home run to right field, his 19th of the year, to tie the game at 3-3. But the Yankees retook the lead in their half when Anthony Volpe singled to right-center field to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

The Astros had a chance in the ninth inning to tie the game. First, Jose Abreu grounded out. But Chas McCormick singled to right-center field. Yandy Diaz lined out. Next, Mauricio Dubon singled to put runners on first and second. But Jose Altuve could not take advantage as he grounded out to end the game.

The Astros will go with Hunter Brown today, and he comes in with a 7-7 record with a 4.12 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out four in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Brown has had two straight quality starts. Meanwhile, Luis Severino starts for the Yankees and is 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA. Severino struggled in his last start by going 3 1/3 innings while allowing nine earned runs on 10 hits in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Additionally, he has had only one quality start in his last five outings.

Here are the Astros-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Yankees Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+106)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Astros vs. Yankees

TV: None

Stream: Apple TV + and MLB TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:08 PM ET/4:08 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are not hitting the ball much this year. Significantly, they are 17th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, 11th in runs, 10th in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage. They have the players that can batter the baseball. Thus, they get another chance against a struggling pitcher.

Altuve is batting .277 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs, and 31 runs. Additionally, he went 1 for 5 on Thursday. Tucker is hitting .299 with 19 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 60 runs. However, his home run was the only hit he managed to have on Thursday. Alex Bregman is batting .251 with 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 65 runs. However, he went 0 for 4 on Thursday. Yordan Alvarez is hitting .291 with 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 47 runs. Ultimately, he went 1 for 3 on Thursday. McCormick is batting .286 with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 37 runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 4 on Thursday.

The Astros will cover the spread if they can force Severino into some trouble. Also, Brown must pitch well against a lineup that can still slug the baseball.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The ‘Bronx Bombers' are not living up to their famous nickname as much as they could be. Yes, they are seventh in home runs. But the Yanks are also 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, 20th in runs, and 17th in slugging percentage. Thus, when they do not hit home runs, they struggle to hit anything at all. They got three of their four runs off home runs. Unfortunately, it is not sustainable.

Aaron Judge has battled through numerous injuries this season. Significantly, he is batting .290 with 20 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 44 runs. Gleyber Torres is hitting .263 with 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 60 runs. Meanwhile, Stanton is batting .203 with 15 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 28 runs. But the Yankees have not seen that same production from Anthony Rizzo, who is now out with an injury. Sadly, he was hitting only .244 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 45 runs. The Yankees do not have the power they once had and must find other ways to score.

The Yankees will cover the spread if they can generate baserunners and drive them home. Then, they need a quality start from Severino.

Final Astros-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Does anyone trust Severino? I have never seen a pitcher fall so far down the rabbit hole. Expect the Astros to clobber him.

Final Astros-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+106)