Game two of a weekend series is on tap as the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Athletics come into the series at 10-16 on the year, good for fourth in the AL West. They also just took two of four from another AL East team the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Orioles enter the series at 16-8 on the year, tied for first in the AL East after they took two of three from the Los Angeles Angels. These two will face on Friday night to start the series. Ross Stripling will be going for the Athletics. He is 0-5 on the year with a 5.34 ERA. The Orioles will be sending Corbin Burnes to the mound. He is 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Athletics-Orioles Odds
Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-144)
Moneyline: +146
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline: -174
Over: 8 (-120)
Under: 8 (-102)
How to Watch Athletics vs. Orioles
Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT
TV: NBCSCA/MASN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Orioles on April 26th.
The Athletics are 29th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 29th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Esteury Ruiz has been solid this year for the Athletics in limited action. He is hitting .304 on the year with a .393 on-base percentage. He has a double, a triple, and two home runs, leading to four RIBs and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Zack Gelof leads the team in runs scored this year. He has scored 11 times but is hitting just .196 on the year. He does have a .260 on-base percentage, while he has hit two doubles, a triple, and three home runs. Gelof also has seven RBIS.
Shea Langeliers leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting just .171 this year but he has a double and five home runs. That has led to 11 RBIs and seven runs scored. Brent Rooker is sitting right behind him in RBIS this year. Rooker is hitting just .176 on the year but also has five home runs and 10 RBIs this year while scoring six times.
Athletics pitching is 19th in team ERA while sitting 25th in WHIP and 24th in opponent batting average. It will be JP Sears on the mound for the Athletics in this one. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERS this year and a 1.05 WHIP. Current members of the Orioles have hit .304 lifetime against Sears. This is led by Ryan Mountcastle who is 5-10 on him with two home runs and six RBIs.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Athletics on April 26th.
The Orioles are fifth in the major in runs scored, while sitting fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage. Gunnar Henderson has been amazing for the Orioles this year. He is hitting .309 on the season with a .373 on-base percentage. Henderson has three doubles, three triples, and eight home runs. He has 20 RBIS and 20 runs scored this year, while he has stolen five bases this season. Meanwhile, Jordan Westburg has been solid as well. He is hitting .310 this year with a .370 on-base percentage. Westburg has five doubles, a triple, and five home runs this year. He has 18 RBIS and 15 runs scored this year as well. Further, he has stolen four bases.
Adley Rutshman is hitting .327 this year with a .368 on-base percentage. Rutschman has hit two home runs, and driven in 15 runs while scoring 15 times. Colton Cowser is driving in a lot of runs this year. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .406 on-base percentage. He has six home runs and six doubles, leading to 17 RBIS and 11 runs scored. Rounding out some of the top batters is Anthony Santander. He is hitting just .222 on the year, but he has four home runs and six doubles, leading to 17 RBIS and 11 runs scored.
The Orioles are 17th in team ERA while sitting fifth in WHIP and 16th in opponent batting average. Jake Irvin will be on the mound for the Orioles in this one. He is 1-1 with a 4.64 ER and a 1.45 WHIP. Last time out, he went 6.2 innings, giving up four hits and two walks without a run being scored. Current members of the Athletics have 20 career at-bats against Irvin, with a .400 average, a home run, and six RBIs.
Final Athletics-Orioles Prediction & Pick
The Orioles are one of the best teams in the majors, and while they do not have their ace on the mound for this one, they still have a quality pitcher going. While the Athletics have struggled to score at times, they should be able to get some runs in this one. That makes the best play in this game on the total. Take the over in what should be an Orioles win.
Final Athletics-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (1-20)