It is the start of a weekend series as the Oakland Athletics visit the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Athletics will be finishing their four-game set in New York with the Yankees before coming into this game with the Orioles. Going into Thursday, they had lost two of three to the Yankees, taking game one in a 2-0 shutout, but losing games two and three.
Meanwhile, the Orioles will spend Thursday traveling back from Los Angeles, where they just took two of three from the Angels. Still, at 16-8 on the year, they find themselves second in the AL East, a half-game back of the 17-8 Yankees.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Athletics-Orioles Odds
Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: +215
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -260
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Athletics vs. Orioles
Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT
TV: NBCSCA/MASN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Yankees on April 25th.
The Athletics are 29th in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 29th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Esteury Ruiz has been solid this year for the Athletics in limited action. He is hitting .350 on the year with a .440 on-base percentage. He has a double, a triple, and two home runs, leading to four RIBs and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Zack Gelof leads the team in runs scored this year. He has scored 11. times but is hitting just .196 on the year. He does have a .242 on-base percentage, while he has hit two doubles, a triple, and three home runs. Gelof alos has seven RBIS.
Shea Langeliers leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting just .167 this year but he has a double and five home runs. That has led to 11 RBIs and seven runs scored. Brent Rooker is sitting right behind him in RBIS this year. Rooker is hitting just .191 on the year but also has given home runs and 10 RBIs this year while scoring six times.
Athletics pitching is 22nd in team ERA while sitting 23rd in WHIP and 23rd in opponent batting average. It will be Alex Wood on the mound for the Athletics. He is 0-2 with a 7.89 ERA and a 2.03 WHIP. He has allowed four runs with a home run in each of his last two games, but the Athletics are 1-1 in those games. No current member of the Baltimore Orioles has an at-bat against Wood.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Orioles are fourth in the major in runs scored, while sitting 5th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. Gunnar Henderson has been amazing for the Orioles this year. He is hitting .309 on the season with a .373 on-base percentage. Henderson has three doubles, three triples, and eight home runs. He has 20 RBIS and 20 runs scored this year, while he has stolen five bases this season. Meanwhile, Jordan Westburg has been solid as well. He is hitting .310 this year with a .370 on-base percentage. Westburg has five doubles, a triple, and five home runs this year. He has 18 RBIS and 15 runs scored this year as well. Further, he has stolen four bases.
Adley Rutshman is hitting .327 this year with a .368 on-base percentage. Rutschman has hit two home runs, and driven in 15 runs while scoring 15 times. Colton Cowser is driving in a lot of runs this year. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .406 on-base percentage. He has six home runs and six doubles, leading to 17 RBIS and 11 runs scored. Rounding out some of the top batters is Anthony Santander. He is hitting just .222 on the year, but he has four home runs and six doubles, leading to 17 RBIS and 11 runs scored.
The Orioles are 17th in team ERA while sitting fifth in WHIP and 17th in opponent batting average. Corbin Burnes will be on the mound for the Orioles. He is 3-0 on the year with a 2.76 ERA and a .92 WHIP. The last time out was his worst start of the season. Burnes allowed three runs and a home run in 5.2 innings of work. Still, the Orioles took the win in the game, as they have in all five of his starts this year. Only JJ Bleday has any career at-bats against Burnes. He is 0-3 against Burnes all time.
Final Athletics-Orioles Prediction & Pick
The Orioles are one of the best teams in the majors, and they have a top-quality pitcher going to the mound in Corbin Burnes. Furthermore, the Athletics offense has struggled all year, and they have a pitcher allowing over two base runners per inning. This will be an easy win for the Orioles in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Athletics-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-120)