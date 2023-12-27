The Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Colorado Avalanche look to extend their win streak to three as they visit the Arizona Coyotes. This game will continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Coyotes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Avalanche are 21-11-2 this season, so they are one of the better teams in the NHL. They have played the Coyotes twice this season, and have split those two games. In those games, the Avalanche have had seven different players score a goal. Alexandar Georgiev was the starter in net for both the games, and he has allowed just five goals. Against the Coyotes, he has a save percentage of .930. Georgiev should be the starter in this game, as well.

The Coyotes are having a good season. They are 17-14-2, and are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. In the games against the Avalanche, the Coyotes have had five different skaters score a goal for them. Michael Carcone and Alexander Kerfoot are the only two skaters on the Coyotes with more than one point against the Avalanche. For the game Wednesday night, the Coyotes will have Karel Vejmelka start in goal.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Coyotes Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+150)

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, KASW/Arizona 61

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Avalanche are the second best scoring team in the NHL. They average 3.65 goals per game, and they have a shot percentage of 11.3. The Avalanche should be able to have another good game in the offensive zone. When Colorado scores at least four goals, they are 17-0-0. The Avalanche do not lose when they score that much, and that is something they should be able to do in this game.

What makes things better is Georgiev in net. He is very good, and allows less than three goals a game. The Avalanche scoring four goals in a game is huge, but Georgiev can keep them in games if Colorado struggles in the offensive zone. As long as Georgiev can have a good game, the Avalanche will win.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is better this season, and it is because of their play in net. Arizona allows 2.88 goals per game, and they are one of 11 teams to allow less than 3.00 goals per game. Colorado needs to be good in the defensive zone, and in net if they want to win this game. As mentioned, the Avalanche are 17-0-0 when scoring four or more goals, so allowing less is going to be key.

When the Avalanche score less than four goals this season, they are 4-11-2. When the Coyotes allow less than four goals this season, they are 16-3-0. Their play in the defensive zone is going to be the difference in this game. If the Coyotes can allow less than four goals, they will win this game.

Final Avalanche-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Arizona won their home game against the Avalanche this season, and they allowed three goals in that one. This is a home game for the Coyotes, and I expect them to play well. After all, the Coyotes are 11-5-0 at home this season. I am going to take the Coyotes to at least keep this game close, and cover the spread.

Final Avalanche-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Coyotes +1.5 (-182), Under 6.5 (-114)