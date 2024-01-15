The Avalanche continue their Canadian road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Senators prediction and pick

The Colorado Avalanche continue their Canadian road trip as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Avalanche enter Monday night sitting at 28-12-3 on the year, second in the Central Division. They enter winning seven of eight and winning the first game of their Canadian road trip over the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Monday, they will face the Montreal Canadiens, before finishing the back-to-back traveling to Ottawa to face the Senators. They head into the first game of the back-to-back clicking on offense. In their last ten games, they have scored 39 goals, good for nearly four per game in this streak.

Meanwhile, the Senators come into the game sitting at 15-23-0 on the year. They have also lost five of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the San Jose Sharks. The Senators took a 2-0 lead in the game, with goals from Claude Giroux and Thomas Chabot in the first ten minutes of the game. The Sharks would make a comeback though. Anthony Duclair started it with a goal in the first, and then they would score the first two of the second period to take the lead. Still, the Senators would answer with two goals of their own in the second, to take the lead back. In the third, the Sharks tied the game with 3:04 left in the game. Still, with five seconds left, Vladimir Tarasenko scored to give the Senators the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Senators Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline: -137

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

Note: Statistics are before the Avalanche game with the Canadiens on January 15th.

The Avalanche are second in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.67 goals per game this year. Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for them this year. He comes in with 23 goals on the year with a team-leading 46 assists, good for 69 points. He has also been solid on the power play, with five goals and 24 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Valeri Nichushkin is just behind MacKinnon for the team lead in goals this year. He has 22 goals, with 20 assists, good for 41 points. He has also led on the power play, with 13 goals and three assists this year. Nichushkin is one of four players on the team with over 40 points this year.

One of those guys is Mikko Rantanen. He comes in with 22 goals as well, and 33 assists on the year. That is good for 55 total points, second on the team. He has been great on the power play as well, with nine goals and 18 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is defenseman Cale Makar. Makar has nine goals this year with 39 assists, good for 48 points. Like the other top scorers, he has been solid on the power play, with four goals and 18 assists. He is joined on the blue line by Devon Toews, who has six goals and 18 assists this year, making him fifth on the team in points with 24.

The Avalanche are ninth in the NHL on the power play, with a 25 percent conversion rate, and 41 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are ninth in the NHL on the penalty kill, with an 83.0 percent success rate on the year.

The Avalanche are scheduled to start Alexander Georgiev on Monday, which will place Ivan Prosvetov in goal for this one. He is 4-3-1 on the year with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. His last two starts have been rough. He has given up nine goals, in just a game in a half after being pulled from his last start. Meanwhile, he has not recorded a win since December 13th.

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Senators are ninth in the NHL this year with 3.32 goals per game on the season. They are led in goals by Brady Tkachuk. He comes in with 18 goals on the year and 13 assists. That gives him 31 total points on the year, which is good for fourth on the team this year. He has also been good on the power play, with five goals and three assists this year. Tim Stutzle leads the team in points this year. He comes in with seven goals on the year, but he has 31 assists giving him 38 total points to lead the team. Further, he has eight power-play assists.

Firting second on the team in points and third in goals is Claude Giroux. He comes in with 13 goals and 22 assists on the year, good for 35 total points. He has two goals and seven assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in goals this year, coming in with 15 goals and 18 assists this year, good for 33 points. That makes him one of four players with over 30 points this year.

The Senators are 24th in the NHL on the power play, with a 16.2 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are one of the worst against the penalty kill. They have a 71.8 percent success rate, which is 31st in the NHL this year.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 8-15-0 on the year with a 3.70 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. He has struggled in January so far, making five appearances and three starts. In those games, he has a .855 save percentage and a 3.88 goals-against average. Further, he is 1-3-0 in those games.

Final Avalanche-Senators Prediction & Pick

While the Avalanche will be coming in off back-to-back games, and be putting out their backup goaltender, they have a few things going for them. First, the power play is great and will be able to take advantage of a bad penalty kill of the Senators. Second, the Avalanche are scoring in bunches as of late, with 3.9 goals per game in the last ten. They are facing a goal giving up 3.88 goals per game in his last five. The Senators will score plenty, but the Avalanche will get the win.

Final Avalanche-Senators Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-137) and Over 6.5 (-112)