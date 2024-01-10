It turns out Connor McDavid has some competition for league MVP this season.

Last season, Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid ran away with the Hart Memorial Trophy as he rightfully earned NHL MVP honors with a 153-point season.

Things are a little different this season and McDavid has plenty of competition to retain the MVP. Perhaps no player is set up to give the three-time Hart Trophy winner a better run than Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon.

MacKinnon has registered a point in all but seven games this season and hasn’t gone back-to-back games without a point since the end of October. His 66 points in 41 games is second in the NHL to Nikita Kucherov and MacKinnon is on pace for another 40-goal season.

That is why MacKinnon is now tied with McDavid as the odds-on favorite to win NHL MVP according to FanDuel. Both players sit slightly ahead of Kucherov with a decent gap after that.

Hart Trophy, NHL MVP (odds per FanDuel)

Nathan MacKinnon (+260)

Connor McDavid (+260)

Nikita Kucherov (+310)

David Pastrnak (+650)

MacKinnon has finished in the top five in MVP voting in four of the last six seasons but has never won the coveted award. His career year of 111 points and 42 goals was spoiled by several other players who peaked during the 2022-23 season, including McDavid and his 153 points.

MacKinnon is on pace for 132 points this season and the Avalanche are one of the few true Stanley Cup Contenders. Being the best player on the best team in the league goes a long way in MVP voting.

Of course, being the undisputed best hockey player on the planet also helps, and that's what Connor McDavid is. McDavid is currently on an eight-game point streak in which he's recorded 14 points, including a five-point game against the Philadelphia Flyers last week.

Though the Oilers are well behind the Avalanche in the NHL standings, Edmonton has roared back into a playoff spot as they've won eight in a row. It's been 21 days since the Oilers lost and McDavid had a point in every single game since.

The race will likely come down to April and it will be fun to watch if the trio up top can keep pace with each other.