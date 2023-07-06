In the most recent week two episode of The Bachelorette, an argument between two contestants got heated. During the fight, first impression rose recipient Brayden called Charity Lawson “classless” after a group date that he wasn't even in attendance of. Now, Lawson is responding to the insult.

“It’s been very surprising to watch back,” Lawson told The Hollywood Reporter of Brayden's behavior. “I’m one person, so it’s impossible to be everywhere and have eyes and ears on everything. So to see, obviously, him vocalize certain things and then the conversations with the men, I wasn’t expecting that, so definitely was taken aback from it. When I think about how our connection was night one, it makes me feel funny.”

Lawson also admitted it was strange for to have such a good connection in the beginning and for it to take a turn.

“We know the first impression rose can sometimes essentially place a target on a lot of the recipients’ backs,” Lawson said. “I don’t know if that was the case for Brayden, but also it just didn’t help to see how open and vocal he was about certain things that maybe should have just been things that he kept to himself.”

As for the four minute kiss, Lawson acknowledged the awkwardness of having the other men watch.

“It definitely was something that I was incredibly mindful of. Even just being up there, I was thinking of that in my head. I was obviously trying to give space and honor Joey in that moment. But then I also was very mindful and trying to think of, “OK, the guys are having to watch this too.” That has to suck. But then again, it’s one of those situations [that there’s] not much control over. So for the guys, my best advice would have been to just close your eyes. I don’t know.”

See Charity Lawson's journey to love on The Bachelorette, Mondays at 9 p.m. on ABC.