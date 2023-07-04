On July 3rd's episode of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson watched as the warring between two men, Adrian and Brayden, continued. After a group date where Charity and another contestant broke the Bachelor record for longest kiss, Brayden took offense. As their feud continued, Charity had to make a decision on who to keep at the Rose Ceremony.

Even before the kissing date, Adrian went to Charity Lawson to tell her his concerns about the younger contestant. He worried he was there for the wrong reasons, telling Charity he thought some people were there for “Spring Break,” not her. Although he didn't specify who — but we all knew to whom he was referring — it still concerned the Bachelorette, who ended the night on a sour note.

Then came the kissing date. Neither Brayden or Adrian actually attended the date. But Brayden took offense that Charity kissed someone else in front of the other guys. Adrian took issue with Brayden's response. The problem, which should have been handled between the two of them, wasn't. Later, when the what would be cocktail party turned into a Barbecue, Brayden approached the Bachelorette to express his concerns on behalf of the men who were actually there.

The, Adrian talked to Charity. He told her that Brayden called her “classless” and disrespectful, which she breezed over. That conversation abruptly ended the BBQ. Cut to the Rose Ceremony, Charity has two roses left to hand out. The dramatic decision she makes: both of them stay.

As for why she might have let them both stay, host and former Bachelor Jesse Palmer told EW: “It's still very early in the game, so I think Charity wants to get to know both men better. Brayden left a strong early impression during the first rose ceremony, and while Charity appreciates Adrian's honesty, he's someone that she wants to get to know more.”

Although, many men in the house thought they should both go.