The Bachelorette and its franchise isn't known for its diversity. Of the 20 plus Bachelors, there has been one leading man of color. There's been little more success for its female leading counterpart. Charity Lawson opened up about her experience as a woman of color in the franchise.

“Following my season, I have so much hope, and I’m excited for the future of Bachelor Nation and what that’s gonna look like for seasons coming later down the road,” Lawson told The Hollywood Reporter. “I definitely think that we are headed in the correct direction. For me, I had a very exciting, very happy experience overall and just being able to show up for my myself in ways. Ideally, hopefully, later down the road that that will already be in place and people won’t have to advocate, but I’m honored to have the space to advocate and to just be heard. That in itself is a huge win, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

As for her cast, it's one of the more diverse of any season. “You guys all see my cast is extremely diverse. It could be more diverse, but like I said, we’re headed in the right direction, making strides,” she said. “There’s a lot of Black men, men of color, Asian men — there is so much representation this season. There has historically been representation of a lot of white leads, but with how things go this season, it’s again something that I’m hopeful for that we could possibly continue to include that diversity aspect of it and maybe switch things up a little bit.”

As for the next episode for the third week, Lawson teased: “We have a very, very fun group date. It’s gonna be super cute, super exciting. It’s something that maybe we haven’t really seen before in Bachelor history. But then obviously, we know some things hit the fan, so we’ll see what the outcome is of whether or not that rose gets clipped off.”

See Charity Lawson as The Bachelorette Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.