In a teaser trailer for Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson brought some of the contestants on a group date. There, she shared her nervousness about the night but admitted she would just go with the flow. In the trailer, we also got to see a teaser for who might be awarded the coveted Group Date Rose.

“I'm a little nervous going into today's date blind but I'm just going to go with the flow,” Charity admitted in the beginning of the trailer. “I know the guys will be excited to see me, and I cannot wait to see them.”

During the date, the show welcomed back the two previous Bachelorettes from the last season, co-leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby and Rachel (season 19) served as moderators for the night, tossing out questions for the guys to answer. For one question, they asked them what was “sexiest thing about Charity.”

The camera panned around to some of the contestant's written answers. Most of them point to her bright smile as the proper answer to the question.

In another question, Gabby and Rachel gave the men “a minute to share a story about a kiss.” At one point in time, Charity swoons at one of their answers, saying how “sweet” it was.

Then, the coveted Group Date Rose comes into play with the winner of the date (who would have a better chance for the rose later on in the night). Charity announces “The person that stood out the most, that had very sincere answers is…” But you'll have to wait to see until July 3.

See Charity Lawson as The Bachelorette on July 3 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.