Lionel Messi, having secured a historic eighth Ballon d'Or award in Paris, is not only celebrating his individual glory but also pondering the future of the prestigious accolade. With Messi now aged 36, the torch is poised to pass to the next generation of football superstars, and he's named a few players he expects to vie for the honor in the coming years.

Messi's record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or has extended his lead over his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. As the era of Messi and Ronaldo dominance draws to a close, the footballing world eagerly awaits the emergence of the next Ballon d'Or contenders.

When asked about the future of the award, Messi pointed to players who have already made their mark and those who have yet to appear. He mentioned the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior as potential contenders. Messi also praised Lamine Yamal, a young talent who has already demonstrated his potential at Barcelona.

He stated in an interview with L'EQUIPE, “There are lots of young players that will fight for the Ballon d'Or. It will be a new era.”

In a separate incident, Messi's former teammate, Kylian Mbappé, made headlines during Paris Saint-Germain's recent match against Stade Brest. Despite scoring a crucial goal for PSG, Mbappé's on-field antics and gestures towards the crowd led to controversy and his substitution.

The French captain's actions have stirred debate, with some, like sports journalist Bertrand Latour, questioning whether a captain of the French national team should engage in such behavior. The incident highlights the passion and emotions in football, even among the sport's brightest stars.

As Messi looks to the future and the emergence of new talents in football, the discussion surrounding the Ballon d'Or and the conduct of players like Mbappé adds another layer of intrigue to the ever-evolving world of soccer.