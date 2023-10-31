Lionel Messi, the football legend who recently secured his eighth Ballon d'Or, believes this achievement will be his last, reported by GOAL. The 36-year-old superstar, who turned out for Paris Saint-Germain last season before joining Inter Miami, expressed his contentment at being the sole recipient of eight Ballon d'Or awards.

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, Messi revealed his belief that he won't win another Ballon d'Or. “I stopped thinking about the Ballon d'Or. I think it’s my last Ballon d'Or. And I'm happy to have achieved everything I've achieved and to be the only player with eight Ballons d'Or. And that's all,” Messi stated.

Before Messi's era, the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards held by a single player was three, a feat shared by football greats like John Cruyff, Michel Platini, and Marco van Basten. Messi's unprecedented achievement has cemented his legacy in football history.

As for his retirement plans, Messi emphasized that he hasn't set a definite date yet. “I want to play for a very long time. We'll have to see how I feel physically. I can't give a date. Things change from one day to the next. But I hope it will last a very long time because that's what I love doing,” he explained.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi's journey in football continues with Inter Miami, where he is under contract until December 2025. Speculations have arisen about his potential return to his childhood club, Newell's Old Boys, in Rosario, Argentina, to conclude his illustrious career. While his future remains uncertain, his impact on the sport remains unmatched.