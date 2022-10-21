‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade

The NFL world came to a pause last night when the San Francisco 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

In arguably the biggest move of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers moved on from the face of their franchise in McCaffrey. Now, the former Stanford running back has returned to the same place where he once rose to prominence, California.

McCaffrey touched down in San Francisco on Friday morning. Upon his arrival, he made it clear how excited he was to now be a member of the 49ers.

McCaffrey sent out a tweet from his personal Twitter account. He wrote, “Touched down in The Bay! Feels good to be back😎! Bang Bang Niner Gang

God is Good”

The 49ers then sent out a video from their own Twitter account with McCaffrey addressing the fan base.

First touchdown in The Bay! Faithful 🤝 @CMC_22 pic.twitter.com/nPvFRa0YmQ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 21, 2022

McCaffrey stated, “What’s up niner faithful! Christian McCaffrey here. Just touched down and I can’t tell you how excited I am, how fired up. Can’t wait to get to work.”

To obtain McCaffrey from the Panthers, the 49ers mortgaged a small piece of their future. They sent a trade package that included a second-round, third-round, and fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-rounder in the 2024 NFL draft.

The 49ers have gone all in on winning right now. With previous moves, alongside the package to obtain McCaffrey, they won’t have a draft pick of their own until round five in 2023, excluding any comp selections.

But if McCaffrey can be what the 49ers hope he can be, this team could be in a position to win now.