Barbie Livetopia integrates Barbie into Roblox

Barbie and Polly Pocket enters the Roblox world in the role play style game Barbie Livetopia, based on the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Toy maker brand Mattel brings two of the toy industry’s most iconic and beloved characters, Barbie and Polly Pocket, into the Roblox multiverse. In celebration of Barbie Dreamhouse’s 60th anniversary, Barbie will become one of the latest Mattel brands integrated into the Roblox universe. Previously, Mattel also brought He-Man and the Masters of the Universe into Roblox to promote season 2 of its Netflix show.

The Barbie Dreamhouse in the Roblox universe opened back on September 30, and the celebrations will go through October 28. The Barbie Livetopia experience celebrates her Dreamhouse and 60 years of giving dreams a home. The role play style game within Roblox will feature an epic party where players can immerse themselves in a virtual representation of the playset and explore various floors. The Barbie Livetopia collaboration offers players the chance to explore exciting features and the many iterations of Barbie. Custom NPCs will represent different characters including Barbie and her friends that the community can interact with in fun, playful activities.

Barbie Dreamhouse launched back in 1962 and brought a home for the Barbie doll for little girls to play with back in the day. The Dreamhouse eventually emerged in other media as well, including multiple animated series featuring the Dreamhouse.

Within Roblox, Barbie Livetopia is a top 3 role play style game, and top 10 overall. Role play style games in Roblox allow players to choose a role, own their outfits, and engage in jobs. These game modes are most popular among audiences ages 6-12, particularly girls. This collaboration is in partnership with Super League Gaming, a mover in the metaverse gaming industry. These integrations will connect back to brand stories and products, encouraging engagements and experiences that promote real-world doll play.