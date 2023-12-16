FC Barcelona's manager, Xavi Hernandez, stands resilient amidst media criticism, labeling the upcoming clash against Valencia as a 'final'.

Reflecting on their journey under his leadership, Xavi acknowledges the contrast from their spring triumphs to the present challenges. “We've got the league [to play for], [and] it's true that we have to improve and add more – the Super Cup and the Copa Del Rey. I don't get it,” the Barcelona manager asserted, highlighting the need for unity and belief in the club's vision.

Amidst the intense atmosphere surrounding Barcelona, Xavi opens up about the pressure he faces, stating, “I receive messages as if it were a funeral, as if my father or mother had died.” He challenges the negativity, stating, “None of you congratulated me in the last press conference for qualifying [for the last 16]. This is the unreality that I see.”

Xavi is adamant about the narrative surrounding the team's performance, emphasizing, “A tension is being generated that is unnecessary for us. We're in the race to win four titles.” Despite Barcelona's setbacks, he remains resolute, acknowledging, “In La Liga, we are not where we should be.”

With a firm eye on the crucial Valencia match, Xavi emphasizes its significance, saying, “Tomorrow is very important against a complicated and tough opponent.” He recognizes the challenges ahead, adding, “It's a final and that's how we're going into it.”

Xavi's unwavering determination shines through amidst the storm of criticism. His commitment to Barcelona's cause remains unshakeable as he leads the team through this critical juncture, determined to steer them back to their winning ways.