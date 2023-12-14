FC Barcelona faces turmoil as consecutive defeats in La Liga and Champions League cast doubts on Xavi Hernandez's managerial tenure.

Xavi, the former Barcelona maestro-turned-manager, finds himself under increasing scrutiny following a turbulent spell for the Catalan club. Barcelona's recent stumbles, succumbing to defeats against Girona in LaLiga and Royal Antwerp in the Champions League, have cast a shadow of doubt over Xavi's managerial prowess. While their Champions League setback didn't dent their advancement in Group H, the La Liga loss to Girona has seen Barcelona plummet seven points behind league leaders, slipping down to the fourth spot.

Reports from Spanish outlet AS have surfaced, suggesting that Xavi, at 43, is facing a precarious situation as his position weakens within the club. Allegedly, the coach is believed to have lost the confidence of all six members of the club's sports commission, including prominent figures like president Joan Laporta and former player Deco. Deco's recent clash with Xavi over a team call-up, lacking consensus among the coaching staff and management, further highlights the brewing tensions within the club's hierarchy.

Following the defeat to Antwerp, Xavi openly expressed his worries and acknowledged the team's discomfort amidst their current form. His statements echoed concerns over Barcelona's performance, citing the team's struggle to create opportunities despite conceding chances to opponents. The coach emphasized the urgency for self-reflection, recognizing the need for significant improvements to overturn the club's recent downturn.

Amidst growing concerns and internal discord, Xavi faces a pivotal juncture in his managerial journey at Barcelona. With the team grappling in both domestic and European competitions, the coach's ability to rally the squad, instigate positive changes, and navigate through this challenging phase will determine his fate and the club's trajectory in the coming matches. Barcelona's iconic status demands a swift resurgence, and Xavi faces the daunting task of restoring the team's prowess and reclaiming their competitive edge on the field.