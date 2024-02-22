Discover the turmoil within Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel's departure sparks a 12-man split in the dressing room.

Bayern Munich finds itself in a tumultuous situation as Thomas Tuchel's tenure faces division in the dressing room amid a string of defeats. With the manager announcing his departure, Bayern's season is on shaky ground, compounded by reports of a 12-man split within the team.

Tuchel's impending exit follows a series of disappointing results, leaving Bayern Munich behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and facing uncertainty in the Champions League. Amidst the turmoil, speculations arise regarding Xabi Alonso as a potential successor for the managerial role. At the same time, reports from BILD reveal a stark divide among players, with prominent figures like Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich falling into the anti-Tuchel camp.

However, amidst the discord, some players remain steadfast in their support for Tuchel, including star striker Harry Kane, who was persuaded to join Bayern Munich by the manager last summer. Alongside Kane, captain Manuel Neuer and newcomer Eric Dier stand by Tuchel, highlighting the contrasting allegiances within the squad.

For those against Tuchel, tensions have escalated as differences in playing style and squad selection exacerbate the rift. Muller, a Bayern Munich icon, finds himself at odds with Tuchel's tactics, while Kimmich's discontent stems from the manager's attempts to alter the midfield setup. Such friction is palpable, with confrontations between players and coaching staff signaling underlying discontent.

Conversely, Tuchel's supporters point to the team's prior successes under his leadership, emphasizing his role in guiding Bayern Munich to impressive performances earlier in the season. Kane's remarkable goal-scoring record and the camaraderie fostered between Neuer and Tuchel during the captain's injury layoff further solidify their backing of the manager.

As Bayern Munich grapples with internal strife and a quest for stability, the outcome of Tuchel's departure and the ensuing managerial transition will undoubtedly shape the club's trajectory in the coming seasons. The resolution of the dressing room split will be pivotal in restoring harmony and reigniting Bayern's pursuit of silverware.