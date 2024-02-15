Discover the aspirations of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as he eyes a potential move to European football giants.

Xabi Alonso, the mastermind behind Bayer Leverkusen's recent successes, is rumored to have his sights set on a managerial role at European football's elite clubs. At just 42 years old, Alonso has emerged as one of the most sought-after coaching prospects, with speculation linking him to high-profile positions at Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and even Manchester City.

Despite being touted as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Alonso is said to harbor a “secret” plan, as Spanish reporter Guillem Balagué revealed. Should his tenure at Bayer Leverkusen not meet expectations, Alonso allegedly expressed a willingness to return to Real Sociedad, where he previously honed his coaching skills with the B team.

However, with Leverkusen currently challenging for the Bundesliga title, Alonso focuses on steering his side to success. Balagué hints at the Spaniard's ambition for a top managerial role, suggesting that clubs like Manchester City and even Barcelona could be potential destinations for him in the future.

While Alonso's contract with Bayer Leverkusen extends until 2025, the managerial landscape could see significant changes in the coming years, with high-profile figures like Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti's contracts set to expire. Liverpool, in particular, may seek a long-term successor to Klopp this summer, presenting an enticing opportunity for Alonso to leap into one of Europe's most storied clubs.

As the footballing world eagerly awaits Alonso's next move, his tenure at Bayer Leverkusen continues to showcase his managerial prowess, raising whether his future lies at the helm of a European giant like Liverpool or beyond. With his strategic acumen and deep understanding of the game, Alonso is poised to make a significant impact wherever he pies his trade, cementing his status as a managerial prodigy on the rise.