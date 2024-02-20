Baylor visits BYU as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 12 Baylor Bears take on the No. 19 BYU Cougars Tuesday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series with a Baylor-BYU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Baylor is 19-6 this season, and 8-4 in the Big-12. Their conference record has them one game back in the Big-12. The Bears have won four of their last five games heading into this game. Baylor hosted BYU earlier this season, and they won by nine points. Jalen Bridges finished with 25 points to lead the team. Four other players on the team finished with double-digit points in the win. Baylor shot 28 free throws in the game, and they made 21 of them.

BYU is 18-7 this season, and they are 6-6 in the Big-12. In their loss against Baylor earlier this season, the Cougars were led by Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell with 15 points each. Dallin Hall finished with 13 points, as well. BYU shot just under 50 percent from the field in the loss, and they were able to make nine threes in the game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-BYU Odds

Baylor: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +134

BYU: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 156.5 (-105)

Under: 156.5 (-115)

How to Watch Baylor vs. BYU

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is one of the best scoring teams in the country, and they are second in the Big-12 in that category. With that, Baylor is second in the Big-12 in field goal percentage, first in three-point percentage, and they take the most free throws per game in the conference. Baylor has been able to dominate on offense, and they should continue that in this game.

BYU is just average defensively, so Baylor should be able to do some scoring. Baylor puts up 80 points often, and that is going to help them win this game. If it becomes a shootout, the Bears have a great chance to win.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Baylor is one of the best scoring teams in the country. However, BYU is better. Their 83.4 points per game is first in the Big-12, and they make the most field goals per game on the season. BYU is also the only team in the conference to make over 9..0 threes per game. The Cougars need to continue scoring, and they have to be solid on offense in this game. If BYU can have a good offensive game, they will beat Baylor.

Baylor allows the fourth-most points per game in the Big-12. With that, they allow the highest field goal percentage in the conference. This should work to BYU's advantage. BYU needs to be at their best on the offensive side of the court, and that is a big possibility in this game.

Final Baylor-BYU Prediction & Pick

This game should end up being a close one. Both teams are good, and they have already played a close game this season. I am expecting a little bit of a high-scoring game between the teams, as well. Because of this, I will be betting the over. With the game becoming a shootout, I like Baylor to cover the spread as I am expecting a close game.

Final Baylor-BYU Prediction & Pick: Baylor +3.5 (-115), Under 156.5 (-115)