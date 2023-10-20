It is a Big 12 conference battle as Baylor faced Cincinnati. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Baylor-Cincinnati prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Baylor enters the game are 2-4 on the season. The first win of the year was a win over Logan Island. They took a win over an FCS team after going 0-2 against Texas State and Utah. Then they faced Texas and took another loss before the win over UCF. In that game Baylor was down 28-7 at the half, and 35-7 in the third quarter. Baylor would score in the third quarter and plenty of points in the fourth, leading to a field goal with 1:21 left in the game to win 36-35. Then last time out, thye faced Texas Tech and would end up losing 39-14.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati sits are 2-4 on the season. They opened the season with wins over Western Kentucky and Pittsburgh. but would fall in their next four games. Thye lost by seven to Miami (OH) before falling to Oklahoma, BYU, and Iowa State. It has been an issue on offense for Cincinnati, scoring under 14 points in two of the last four games.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Baylor-Cincinnati Odds

Baylor: +3.5 (-110)

Cincinnati: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-114)

Under: 49.5 (-106)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Cincinnati Week 8

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big 12 Network/ ESPN+

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread

Blake Shapen returned against Texas Tech. On the year he has completed 63 of 103 passes this year for 920 yards with four touchdowns this season. Last time out, he completed just over 56 percent of his passes for 324 yards and a touchdown. While Shapen has four touchdowns on the year, and two big-time throws according to PFF, he does have four turnovers passes. In the run game, Shapen has scored twice this year but has fumbled the ball four times. All four of them were against Texas Tech.

Overall, Baylor is 33rd in the nation in passing this year, but they do not have the same level of running game. They are 106th in rushing this year overall. Richard Reese leads the way with 245 yards this year with two touchdowns. He has 4.8 yards per run this year, with 2.27 yards after contact this year. Still, he has forced just three missed tackles this year while having just two runs over 15 yards this season. Dominic Richardson has 218 yards on the ground this year but still does not have a score.

The receiving game is about Monaray Baldwin leading the way. He has brought in 17 of 32 targets this year for 404 yards. He has two touchdowns this year, with 169 yards after the catch. Meanwhile, Drake Dabney has the most touchdowns on the team. He has scored three times while bringing in 15 of 23 targets this year, He also has 202 yards on the season.

The pass rush has not been amazing this year for Baylor. They have just 12 sacks this year, with three guys having two sacks this year. TJ Franklin is one of the three guys with two sacks this year. He has two sacks, but with 13 pressures this year to lead the way for the pass rush. In coverage, Baylor has just four interceptions this year, while allowing nine touchdowns through the air.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread

Emory Jones leads the passing attack for Cincinnati this year while passing for 1,322 yards. He has completed 114 of 186 passes this year with 11 touchdowns. Still, he has trouble protecting the ball this year. jones has eight interceptions on the year, with one in every game since the game with Eastern Kentucky. He has also thrown nine turnover-worthy passes this year in the process. Jones has also struggled some with pressure this year, being pressured on 75 of 225 dropbacks this year, with four sacks.

Jones has been able to move the ball on the ground though. He has 413 years on the ground this year with three scores. Still, he has three fumbles to go with it. Jones's 413 yards on the ground ranks him second on the team this year. He is behind Corey Kiner. Kiner has 434 yards this year on 87 attempts with two touchdowns. the blocking for him could be better, as 283 of those yards come after contact this year. Still, he has been able to get away from contact this year, with 25 missed tackles forced on the season.

Xavier Henderson leads the way in the receiving core. He has 408 yards this year while bringing in 29 of 45 targets this year. He averages 14.1 yards per reception this year while bringing in a touchdown, Braden Smith has brought in three touchdowns this year, while Cha, on Maetayer, also has three touchdowns this year. Thye has a combined 466 yards receiving this season as well.

On the pass rush, it is all about Daniel Grzesiak. Grzesiak has four sacks this year with 14 total pressures on the season. Meanwhile, Erik Phillips has 17 pressures, but just two sacks this year. Meanwhile, Jack Dingle leads the way in the running game. He has 16 stops for offensive failures this year,r while having 18 total tackles. He has an average depth of tackle just 1.8 yards down the field. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has four forced fumbles in the running game and has missed just 28 tackles this year. Coverage has been an issue for Cincattie this year. They have allowed 12 touchdowns this year through their. they have just three interceptions this year, and four dropped interceptions on the season. Bryon Threats leads the way with two of the interceptions this year.

Final Baylor-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Baylor and Cincinnati have both struggled in conference play this year. They combine for just one win in conference play this year. Baylor is going to have to figure out how to slow down the Cincinnati running game in this one. They have struggled with the running game overall. Cincinnati has a solid running game that will keep this one close. Still, Baylor has been better with Blake Shapen at quarterback. While Cincinnati will be controlling the clock, Shapen will make a difference in this game.

