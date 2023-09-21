Texas football has a loaded roster this year that appears to be the best in the Big 12. It's still very early in the season, but this seems like it could be the year that the Longhorns get into the College Football Playoff. However, there have been a lot of seasons in the past where people have thought the same thing at this point in the season, and Texas hasn't been able to get the job done yet.

Week one saw Texas football get an easy win against Rice, but the perception of the Longhorns changed drastically after their performance in week two. For the second straight season, Texas and Alabama squared off in September, and it was another great game this season. Alabama went into the game favored by a touchdown and ranked #3 in the country, but Quinn Ewers and his star-studded offense went into Tuscaloosa and stunned the Crimson Tide. The ‘Texas is back' hype has been loud ever since.

Last week, Texas seemed to be sleep walking a little bit as they let Wyoming hang around for much longer than most people were expecting. The Longhorns ended up pulling away late to win by 21, but Texas didn't look as strong as fans hoped they would be. This weekend, Texas is hitting the road to open up conference play against Baylor football. The Bears are 1-2, but they could present some challenges for Texas. Here are four predictions for the game on Saturday.

Quinn Ewers throws for 300+ yards

The Big 12 conference is known for the air raid offense, and this could come out for the Longhorns on Saturday. After a sluggish performance against Wyoming, Texas will be looking to prove that they are truly back, and Quinn Ewers will have another big game.

Xavier Worthy will have two or more touchdowns

Xavier Worthy is one of the most talented wide receivers in the country, and he is going to need to have a good game on Saturday. Baylor has struggled a bit to begin the season, but they also barely lost to Utah who is a very good team, and the Bears really should've won that game. This one will be closer than a lot of people think, and Texas will need to make plays. When the Longhorns need to make plays, they look to Worthy.

The Texas football defense will force multiple turnovers

Turnovers can completely turn the tide of a college football game, and in a battle like this, it will be crucial to win the turnover battle. At the end of the day, The Longhorns have playmakers on both sides of the ball, and the defense is going to get the job done. Expect a couple of big turnovers forced by the Longhorns to guide Texas to a win on Saturday.

Texas wins, but it's a close one

The line going into this game favors Texas by 14.5, but it might be closer than a lot of people think. Baylor suffered a brutal week one upset loss against Texas State, but in week two, the Bears came up just short against #11 Utah. This is another big game against a ranked team and a win could change Baylor's season. They'll come ready to play, but Texas is too good, and the Longhorns will escape with the win to get to 4-0.

Texas vs. Baylor kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday night in Waco.