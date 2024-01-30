It is a Big 12 conference clash as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-UCF prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Big 12 conference clash as Baylor visits UCF. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-UCF prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Baylor comes into the game sitting at 14-5 on the year, but 3-3 in conference play. They won their first nine of the year before falling to Michigan State and Duke in back-to-back games. They would then win five more straight, including three in conference play. Still, they have now lost their last three straight, but all close. First, it was a four-point loss in overtime to Kansas State, followed by a two-point loss to Texas. Last time out, they fell by three to TCU in triple overtime.

Meanwhile, UCF is 12-7 on the year, and 3-4 in conference play. Conference play has been winning one and losing one for UCF. They opened conference play with a loss to Kansas State before upsetting Kansas. They would then lose to Baylor before knocking off Texas. Then it was a loss to Houston before a 13-point win over West Virginia. True to form, last time out thye lost by 11 to Cincinnati.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-UCF Odds

Baylor: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -156

UCF: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs. UCF

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor comes into the game ranked 16th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 68th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Baylor is 11th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting third in the nation in three-point percentage. Baylor is led on offense by Ja'Kobe Walter this year. He comes in with 15.2 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from three this year. RayJ Dennis is second on the team in points, with 13.3 points per game this year, and he is the leader in assists, with 6.6 per game. Meanwhile, Langston Love has been a great three-point shooter this year. He comes in with 11.5 points per game this year but is hitting 47.5 percent from three on the year.

Baylor is 149th in rebounding this year, and sturglge on defensive rebounding, sitting 126th in defensive rebound percentage. This is led by Yves Meissi. He comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game on the year. Meanwhile, Jalen Bridges and Ja'Kobe Walter come in both averaging over 4.5 rebounds per game this year.

Baylor is 135th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 147th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They average just 6.6 steals per game this year, but Jayden Nunn, Ja'Kobe Walter, and RayJ Dennis come in with over a steal per game this year. Meanwhile, Missi comes in with 1.6 blocks per game.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF comes in ranked 72nd in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 206th in adjusted offensive efficiency and eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency. UCF is 195th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 298th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Jaylin Sellers leads the offense. He comes in with 17.2 points per game this year while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Second on the team is Darius Johnson. Johnson has 12.6 points per game this year but also leads the team in assists, with 3.4 per game on the season.

UCF is 30th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 45th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate while sitting 29th in defensive rebounding rate. Ibrahima Diallo leads the way. He comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game this year, while also having 6.2 points per game. Still, five other players on the team average more than four rebounds per game this year, as UCF averages 39.5 rebounds per game on the season.

UCF is 16th in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 19th in the nation in steals per game while sitting 12th in blocks per game this year. Darius Johnson and Sehmarri Allen lead the way in steals, both coming in with 1.9 steals per game, while Jaylin Sellers has 1.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Diallo has 2.0 blocks per game on the year, and Omar Payne has 1.3 blocks per game.

Final Baylor-UCF Prediction & Pick

This game is a clash of styles. Baylor is one of the best offenses in the nation this year. They are great from three and move the ball well. Meanwhile, UCF is a top-level defense in the nation. They cause plenty of turnovers and also rebound well. Still, while the Baylor offense against the UCF defense will be a great match-up, the Baylor defense is superior to the UCF offense. That will be the difference in this game as Baylor gets the win.

Final Baylor-UCF Prediction & Pick: Baylor -3.5 (-102)