By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

Through the first nine games of the season, the Chicago Bears currently sit at 3-6. But for a team with a first-year head coach, and amid a rebuild, things couldn’t be going better.

The Bears got off to a slow start to the 2022 season, scoring just 20 points over the first two games. Over the first six games of the season, they reached 20 points just twice. But in recent weeks, this team has fully turned things around on the offensive side of the ball. This was made clear when they traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool before the trade deadline.

On defense, the Bears opted to go all-in with their young talent. Before the trade deadline, they traded away two of the stars of their defensive front. Both Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn were sent away.

This Bears front office has gone all in on the future. They have attempted to lay a foundation that could soon put this team into Super Bowl contention.

Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Bears could have several top picks in the draft, and the most cap space in the NFL. While they sit far below .500 right now, this team could look drastically different come the start of 2023.

But it is also important to look at the different bright spots for the Bears through the first half of the season. They have had several standouts on the team, indicating that this team is headed in the right direction.

2. An elite Bears secondary

The Bears invested heavily in the secondary in the 2022 NFL draft. With their first two selections, they added what appears to be two foundational pieces in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquon Brisker.

Through the first nine games, Brisker has recorded 55 total tackles, three sacks, one defended pass, and one interception. Alongside him, fellow rookie Gordon has recorded 48 total tackles, one forced fumble, four defended passes and one interception.

Brisker and Gordon have regularly made an impact on the field. In doing so, they have quickly become fan favorites on this Bears defense.

Brisker and Gordon have immediately contributed to the Bears defense. They have fit also perfectly alongside veteran safety Eddie Jackson.

At 28 years old, Jackson is the new face of this Bears defense. The former Alabama safety is once again putting together an elite campaign. He is on pace to set career highs this season. He has already recorded 65 total tackles, four defended passes, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles over the first nine games.

The Bears could have a legitimate elite group in their secondary between these three defenders. If Brisker and Gordon can continue to improve, this could quickly become one of, if not the NFL’s best secondary.

1. The rise of Justin Fields

Justin Fields appeared in 12 games during his rookie season, while starting 10. In his first year, he struggled at times, ultimately finishing with a starting record of 2-8.

During his rookie year, he recorded 1,870 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while finishing with a QBR of 26.4. On the ground, he added another 420 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now in year two, Justin Fields has leaped into potential stardom.

Fields and the Bears offense got off to a slow start in 2022. Over the first two games, they scored a total of 29 points.

Through the first three games of the season, Fields struggled to be productive. He recorded just 297 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions through the air. On the ground, he rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown.

After putting their slow start to the side, Fields has been highly productive over the past six games. During this time, he has taken both his game, and the Bears offense to a new level.

Over this stretch, he has thrown for 1,025 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions. On the ground, he has added another 507 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 9, Fields put on the best performance of his short career. In a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Fields was dominant through both the air and the ground. He finished the day throwing for 123 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he added a record-breaking 178 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Justin Fields has seemingly become everything the Bears have been on the search for in their franchise quarterback. He has become a crucial piece of their team and has the potential to serve as the franchise piece of their team for the foreseeable future.

Even with the Bears losing games, Fields taking the next step in his game should have both fans and the front office excited for what is to come.