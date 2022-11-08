By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

November 8, 2022



In Week 9, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran laps around the Miami Dolphins defense. It eventually reached a point where Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had to step in and plead for the quarterback to slow down.

Following the game, McDaniel was asked about what he said to Fields during their interaction on the sidelines, and if he knew that the Bears game plan would involve so much running.

McDaniel offered a simple, yet comedic response to the question. He stated, “No, I just wanted him to stop scrambling. And it was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen, at all. He didn’t take the coaching.”

While McDaniel and the Dolphins came away with a 35-32 victory over Fields and the Bears, the second-year quarterback put together yet another strong performance. Through the air, he passed for 123 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he added another 178 rushing yards and one touchdown. His 178 rushing yards were the most ever for a quarterback in a game.

Over the last five games, Fields has quickly found his footing in the NFL. During this stretch, he has recorded 851 passing yards and eight touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has added another 455 yards and three touchdowns.

In his second year under center, Justin Fields has blossomed into what looks to be a legitimate QB1 for the Bears. The Ohio State product has given even the best defenses problems and has single-handedly elevated this offense.

With Fields leading the charge, the Bears seem confident in their franchise. If he can keep putting in performances as he did in Week 9, it is a guarantee that more coaches will be asking for him to slow down on the field.