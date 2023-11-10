Bears wide receiver DJ Moore went off on the officiating in Chicago's win over the Panthers on Thursday Night Football

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had a solid game on Thursday Night Football. The receiver had five catches for 58 yards to help the Bears beat his previous team in a 16-13 win over the Panthers. But he was upset by two offensive-pass-interference calls against him, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times:

“They was getting on my nerves today,” Moore said of the officials. “They called me twice for it, then they had the nerve to talk to me afterward. Don’t talk to me afterward. Neither of them was pass interference. So that’s OK.”

Moore was called for offensive pass interference with 9:25 left in the second quarter on a third-and-19. Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent found running back Roschon Johnson for four yards on the play. The Panthers declined the penalty.

The Bears wide receiver was flagged again with 1:34 left in the third quarter. On that play, Bagent converted a third-and-nine with a solid pass to Trent Taylor, but the penalty instead backed the Bears up. That moved Chicago to third-and-19, and they ended up punting.

Said Moore, “They didn’t say nothing about the second one. The first one, they said that I drove him downfield too far. I was like, ‘He initiated contact with me first,’ so I don’t know. Maybe we need other refs.”

Despite the win, the Bears are currently 3-7 and in last place in the AFC North. In Week 11, they take on the Detroit Lions. It's not yet known if quarterback Justin Fields will be recovered from a thumb injury that has kept him out of the last four games.