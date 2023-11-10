Bears quarterback Justin Fields ended up missing Thursday Night Football, and coach Matt Eberflus was cryptic when asked about Week 11

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been dealing with a thumb issue that caused him to miss four straight games, including Chicago's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Behind quarterback Tyson Bagent, the Bears won that game 16-13.

When asked about Fields' availability for Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said, “We’ll see where it is… When Justin’s healthy, he’ll be our starter.”

Bagent has started the last four games for the Bears after Justin Fields hurt his thumb in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Before Thursday night, the Bears went on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders before losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

While the Bears have played .500 football in Fields' absence, they need their starting quarterback in the lineup. Detroit has a tough defense, and Fields gives Chicago the best chance to win. The Lions are 6-2 and in first place in the AFC North. The Bears, at 3-7, sit in the basement of the division.

Just last week, Fields returned to practice for the Bears, and there was optimism that he may be close to a return.

Prior to suffering the injury, Justin Fields was having a fine season for Chicago. While he still displayed the inconsistency that has plagued him throughout his career, Fields had turned in some fine performances this season.

The 24-year-old QB has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 1,201 yards during the 2023 regular season. He has also generated 237 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.