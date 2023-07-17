Ratings for the Madden NFL 24 video game have come out, and Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore took to Twitter to react to his rating.

“A 86 ? 😂😂 Come on now @EAMaddenNFL,” DJ Moore wrote on Twitter.

An 86 rating is not a bad one by any means, but for a receiver who has put up over 1,100 yards three times in his career, it is understandable that he believes he should have a higher rating.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bears certainly think highly of Moore. They acquired him from the Carolina Panthers in a trade that moved the Bears out from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers moved up to take Bryce Young, while the Bears secured significant draft capital and a potential No. 1 receiver for quarterback Justin Fields in DJ Moore.

General manager Ryan Poles could have moved on from Justin Fields, but he displayed belief in his quarterback by trading out of the first pick when he could have had his pick from the litter at the position. Instead of selecting someone like Bryce Young, he stuck with Fields and decided to surround him with talent.

The Bears spent a first-round pick on offensive tackle Darnell Wright. If he plays to his expectations, Fields will benefit from better pass protection. However, Moore is a proven quality receiver for Fields. The Bears' receiver group last season was not viewed as strong by any means. The addition of Moore gives a big boost to the group. The hope is someone like Chase Claypool could make a difference as well.