Chicago Bears fans can get excited about the blossoming connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney as these two Bears look to take their passing game to the next level.

Fields and Mooney were seen Friday in Florida getting in some extra reps and routes ahead of the start of training camp, via a tweet from BFR media. Fields and several of his teammates were also previously seen working out at a high school in Illinois.

Chicago Bears training camp starts on July 26 and goes until August 14.

Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney working out together in Florida. pic.twitter.com/3uYJ2oSUGf — BFR (@bfrmedia) July 14, 2023

Justin Fields had a breakout sophomore season, especially as a runner as he accumulated 1,143 yards running the ball in 2022, becoming only the third quarterback to ever do so. Still, fans across the NFL are looking for Fields to take the next step as a passer, and teaming up with his receivers in the offseason is the best way to make this progress.

Bears fans also hope this is a sign of progress for Darnell Mooney. While Mooney was the Bears leading wide receiver in 2022, he only recorded 493 yards in 12 games. He will need to produce more to become a serious offensive threat.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Bears definitely lacked offensive threats, particularly at the wide receiver position. They were able to acquire Panthers WR D.J. Moore via trade as part of a package deal for the Panthers to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick and select QB Bryce Young. Moore, who had three back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2019-2021, will help add much needed fire power to the Bears offense.

The Bears also added Tyler Scott out of Cincinnati in the 4th round of the NFL draft this season. If all four of these players take the next step, Bears opponents will have much to fear this upcoming season.