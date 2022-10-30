Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are trying to make a comeback against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. This certainly isn’t the way to go about it.

With the Bears down 35-23, Bears running back David Montgomery hauled in a Fields pass and was fighting for a first down on third-and-long. Unfortunately, Montgomery fumbled, and the ball was scooped up by Cowboys star Micah Parsons. Fields was right there to touch Parsons down … only to hurdle over Parsons without touching him. Parsons then got up and rumbled for the touchdown to make it 42-23:

MICAH PARSONS WITH THE SCOOP AND SCORE TD 😤pic.twitter.com/Q4b3TY1Yth — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields just needed to touch Micah Parsons. Instead, he perfectly hurdled him 😬 (via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/PUyOpLDI7q — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 30, 2022

Whoops. Just touch him, Justin Fields!

The Bears aren’t dead yet after Fields responded with a touchdown pass to Cole Kmet to make it 42-29, but the comeback attempt is still going to need a miracle to pull off. Chicago had actually trimmed a 28-7 deficit to 28-23 moments before, but Dallas responded with a quick touchdown drive and then got this Parsons fumble return right after that.

While this was a brain fart for Justin Fields, he has had a strong day overall. He has two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground, with the Bears’ rushing attack consistently gashing the Cowboys. Fields hasn’t thrown the ball that much, but he hasn’t made mistakes with his arm and hasn’t turned the ball over as part of an efficient performance.

It’s another positive sign for Fields after the big win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Even if the Bears do go on to lose this game to the Cowboys to drop to 3-5, it won’t be because of their quarterback.