Justin Fields’ struggles only get harder to overcome with loss of key weapon to IR

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense have had a rough start to the 2022 season. Despite that, they are 2-1 through their first three games. Unfortunately, things aren’t going to be getting any easier for the Bears, as Fields lost one of his top wide receiver options for the next few games earlier today in Byron Pringle.

Pringle picked up a calf injury early in the Bears Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans, and never ended up returning. Pringle hadn’t been a huge factor in Chicago’s passing game early on, but then again, nobody really has been so far. He won’t have a shot to get involved anytime soon either, as Pringle was placed on the injured reserve earlier today, meaning he will miss at least the next four games for Chicago.

Bears put WR Byron Pringle (calf) on IR. Out at least 4 games. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 27, 2022

This is a pretty tough blow for a Bears squad that has looked lifeless on offense to open the season. A big reason for that has been because of Fields’ struggles, as his numbers through three games (23/45, 297 YDS, 2 TD, 4 INT) are hideous. There are many teams that have their quarterbacks throw 45 passes or more in one game, but Fields has only managed to throw the ball 45 times through three full games under center so far.

Having Pringle, who was brought in to add an explosive element to Chicago’s offense, could have helped open things up for Fields. But now he will be forced to miss time with a calf injury, which will only add to the Bears offensive woes. Chicago has had a decent start to the season overall, but things could end up getting even uglier over the next few games now that Justin Fields is down one of his top receiving targets.